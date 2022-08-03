  • Wednesday, 3rd August, 2022

Saraki, Fayemi, Adeniyi to Attend Omoluabi Summit in Ilorin

Nigeria | 13 seconds ago

Hammed Shittu

Former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki; Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; chairman, Editorial Board of THISDAY Newspaper, Mr. Olusegun Adeniyi and member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Shina Peller, are among the dignitaries expected at The Omoluabi Summit in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The summit which would hold on August 12, 2022, is being organised to commemorate the International Youth Day.

A statement yesterday, which was signed by a Nigerian youth advocate, Seun Awogbenle, stated that Saraki was expected to chair the summit while Fayemi would deliver a keynote address on the theme titled: ‘Character as Leadership.’

Other speakers expected at the summit include Mohammed Ibrahim Ajia, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives candidate for Ilorin west/Asa constituency, Aisha Ahman-Pategi, former state commissioner for special duties and Abdulrazak Aduagba, an Islamic cleric.

Seun Okinbaloye, host of Channels TV’s Politics Today, would moderate a panel session at the summit.

Commenting on the essence of the summit, Awogbenle said it creates an opportunity for young people to celebrate the ‘Omoluabi’ values.

Omoluabi is a concept popularised by the Yoruba ethnic group.

It describes someone with good character or someone who epitomises respect, humility and diligence.

Also speaking about the summit, Bolaji Abdullahi, former Minister of Youth and Sports, said it would inspire young people to imbibe virtues of courage, integrity, humanity, and devotion to the public good, which according to him are enablers of development.

Abdullahi said the day would be an opportunity to restate the importance of character.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.