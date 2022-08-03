Saraki, Fayemi, Adeniyi to Attend Omoluabi Summit in Ilorin

Hammed Shittu



Former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki; Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; chairman, Editorial Board of THISDAY Newspaper, Mr. Olusegun Adeniyi and member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Shina Peller, are among the dignitaries expected at The Omoluabi Summit in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The summit which would hold on August 12, 2022, is being organised to commemorate the International Youth Day.

A statement yesterday, which was signed by a Nigerian youth advocate, Seun Awogbenle, stated that Saraki was expected to chair the summit while Fayemi would deliver a keynote address on the theme titled: ‘Character as Leadership.’

Other speakers expected at the summit include Mohammed Ibrahim Ajia, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives candidate for Ilorin west/Asa constituency, Aisha Ahman-Pategi, former state commissioner for special duties and Abdulrazak Aduagba, an Islamic cleric.

Seun Okinbaloye, host of Channels TV’s Politics Today, would moderate a panel session at the summit.

Commenting on the essence of the summit, Awogbenle said it creates an opportunity for young people to celebrate the ‘Omoluabi’ values.

Omoluabi is a concept popularised by the Yoruba ethnic group.

It describes someone with good character or someone who epitomises respect, humility and diligence.

Also speaking about the summit, Bolaji Abdullahi, former Minister of Youth and Sports, said it would inspire young people to imbibe virtues of courage, integrity, humanity, and devotion to the public good, which according to him are enablers of development.

Abdullahi said the day would be an opportunity to restate the importance of character.