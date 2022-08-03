Police Arrest 23 Night Thugs in Gombe

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Police in Gombe State have arrested 23 suspected thugs notoriously called ‘Kalare’, who often terrorise people in the night and steal valuables.

The spokesperson of the state Police Command, Mahid Mu’azu Abubakar, who disclosed this yesterday while addressing journalists on the operations carried out by the Command in recent time.

Abubakar said the suspects were apprehended in the early hours of yesterday at about 1 a.m. by the police tactical teams from Gombe Divisional Headquarters.

According to him, “The police succeeded in nabbing the suspected thugs during its anti-thuggery patrol tagged: ‘Patrol 999’, where they raided criminal hideouts within Malan-Inna quarters in the state capital.

“Some dangerous weapons recovered from them and registered as exhibits include 15 machetes, two long daggers, one axe and five sticks. The suspects confessed to the crime, and investigation is still on-going, as the case will soon be charged to court for prosecution.”