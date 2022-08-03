  • Wednesday, 3rd August, 2022

Police Arrest 23 Night Thugs in Gombe

Nigeria | 6 mins ago

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Police in Gombe State have arrested 23 suspected thugs notoriously called ‘Kalare’, who often terrorise people in the night and steal valuables.

The spokesperson of the state Police Command, Mahid Mu’azu Abubakar, who disclosed this yesterday while addressing journalists on the operations carried out by the Command in recent time.

Abubakar said the suspects were apprehended in the early hours of yesterday at about 1 a.m. by the police tactical teams from Gombe Divisional Headquarters.

According to him, “The police succeeded in nabbing the suspected thugs during its anti-thuggery patrol tagged: ‘Patrol 999’, where they raided criminal hideouts within Malan-Inna quarters in the state capital.

“Some dangerous weapons recovered from them and registered as exhibits include 15 machetes, two long daggers, one axe and five sticks. The suspects confessed to the crime, and investigation is still on-going, as the case will soon be charged to court for prosecution.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.