Makinde: We ‘ll Continue to Prioritise Human Capital Devt





Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has said that his administration will continue to prioritise human capital development in the state

Makinde stated this yesterday while declaring open a six-day training on human capital development for senior officers in the state civil/public service.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the governor said human capacity development would ensure that the staff stand shoulder to shoulder with their counterparts in other states of the federation.

He acknowledged civil servants as the engine room of whatever programme or policies government wanted to implement.

“As an administration, if you are not carried along and you are not properly trained and exposed, it means we will be wasting our time, because you are the ones to implement whatever we want to do,” he said.

The governor explained that staff morale was at its low ebb when his administration came on board, due to the embargo on virtually all staff welfarist programmes.

He said that these include staff promotion, conversion, advancement and essential training.

Makinde said that his administration saw the embargo as counterproductive, retrogressive and not in the interest of the hardworking and dedicated workforce of the state, and immediately went ahead to lift it.

He charged the participants to apply the knowledge acquired from the training programme to their day-to-day activities at work.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Establishment and Training, Alhaji Siju Lawal, said the training, with the theme ‘Workplace Ethics in the Civil/Public Service and Microsoft Office’ was to expand the knowledge of the selected officers in Computer Microsoft Word.

Lawal said that the training was to make the participants much more efficient and effective, for the overall improvement of the State Public/Civil Service.

“Also, this training is to inculcate in the officers the ideal career ethical values, principles, rules and regulations and how to apply them appropriately towards high productivity in the service.”

The Commissioner said training and retraining of the public/civil service workforce should be a continuous policy in order to move along with “the modernity of our time”.

“Essentially, training in ideal ethical values is highly germane for change of wrong attitude and to imbibe the culture of good service delivery for an improved public/civil service.”

He said the ministry and other relevant training agencies had, since inception of the present administration, trained a total 9,200 workers in various aspects of office practices.

He charged all the participants to take the training serious and make judicious use of the opportunity afforded them by government.

Lawal disclosed that his ministry was almost ready to go digital for the process of the data of retired workers, so as to make their documentation easier, accurate, faster and safer.