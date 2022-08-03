Lagos Climate Summit Resolutions Saved Victoria Island, Says Sanwo-Olu

Segun James



Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday said were it not for some resolutions that emanated from the state’s annual Climate Change Summit, some the 555 hectares of land at the popular Victoria Island would have disappeared under the Atlantic Ocean since 2010.

He disclosed this at the 9th Lagos International Climate Change Summit held at Victoria Island.

Sanwo-Olu who made the disclosure while declaring open the summit with the theme “Integrating Climate Actions in Lagos State Development: investment Opportunities and Trade-offs, said, “as has been noted by many, climate change is not a future problem. It is with us here and now, affecting every community in every country, on every continent.

“We are seeing the impact in everything from wildfires to rising sea levels and flooding, to intensifying heatwaves in places where such phenomena used to be unknown. Here in Lagos, our status as a littoral state puts us at the mercy of rising sea levels. It cannot be over-emphasised that we are witnessing the increasing interdependencies of systems. With each passing year, the risks of unabated climate change mount.”

The Governor who was represented by his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat added, “People ask what’s Lagos doing? Victoria Island, 555 hectares, would have disappeared by 2010, but as a result of this summit.”

Sanwo-Olu buttresses further, “Last year, Lagos State took a giant leap by launching the Lagos Climate Action Plan: Our second Five-year Plan covering 2020 – 2025. This plan highlights evidence-based and inclusive climate action that will help create a more resilient Lagos for all.

“In just a year, I can say with great confidence that the Lagos Climate Action Plan has started to deliver great and impactful rewards, including attracting the attention of critical supporters and partners. For example, there is the recently awarded grant by the UK Government (Future Cities Nigeria) to the Lagos State Waterways Authority to improve the ferry services across the State, which will further support our efforts to provide a truly multi-modal transport network for Lagos, with the consequent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions associated with road transportation.

“We have recognised that inaction in the face of the devastating impact of Climate Change is not an option. No one will be left untouched. Even worse is the impact on the most vulnerable among us: Women, Children Persons living with Disabilities, and the poor. These categories of people are bound to disproportionately bear the brunt of extreme weather events.

“The Lagos State government under my watch, is in constant discussion with the private sector, development partners and donor organisations to find solutions and ways to better adapt to climate impact, with special emphasis on protecting women, children and people with disabilities. This conference is one of the many manifestations of our keenness to engage and collaborate.

“Lagos State has also embarked on the journey of updating our Development Plan, incorporating climate adaptation and mitigation components in each sector. We also have the Lagos Climate Action Plan, which requires adopting and mainstreaming into all that we do: our policy-making, in the public sector, and your business and investment strategies in the private sector.”

In his welcome address, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello stated: “We recognise the impact of the organised private sector on economic growth in Lagos and the commitment of the state government to mainstream climate action in the next phase of the developmental agenda of Lagos State.”