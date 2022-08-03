Insecurity: Act Now or Resign, Situation Room Tells Buhari

•Seeks sack of Aregbesola, security chiefs

•Ask Minister of Education to resolve varsity strike or vacate his position

Onyebuchi Ezigbo



The Nigerian Civil Society coalition, the Situation Room has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently take decisive measures to arrest the deteriorating insecurity in the country or consider quitting his office.

The organisation demanded that the entire security architecture of the country should be rejigged by Buhari to combat the worrisome expansion of insecurity in the country, adding the the Service Chiefs should be removed, and new people appointed with a clear mandate to deliver at a particular time or be equally removed.

It said that the security situation had taken a new dimension with the threat of attacks on the high office of the president and schools in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, yesterday, the Convener of the Situation Room, Ene Obi said it was apparent that insecurity had lingered because there had been no seriousness in tasking the security agencies to deliver and the political will do so.

“President Muhammadu Buhari should wake up to his responsibilities of steering the affairs of the nation in the areas of security and economic restoration which will rebuild the confidence of citizens by reassuring Nigerians of his ability to govern Nigeria or should honourably resign if the challenges are overwhelming,” she said.

On the last jail break at Kuje Medium Security Correctional Facility, she said Nigerians expected that Buhari should order a thorough investigation into the incident and those responsible for guarding the Prison be relieved of their duties, starting from the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

Obi also urged the National Assembly to intensify their oversight function on the Executive beyond the threat of impeaching the president.

Obi who was flanked by other Co-conveners of the Situation Room, James Ugochukwu and Asma’u Joda said the state of insecurity in the country had, “deteriorated so much that most parts of the country are now being threatened by non-state armed men with various nomenclature like Bandits, Boko Haram, Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP), Kidnappers and Unknown Gunmen.”

“According to reports, ISWAP and Boko Haram insurgents having occupied some territories in the north-east of the country are now encroaching into Abuja and the rest of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Bandits continuous raid on villages fuelled with kidnapping of helpless villagers in the north-western states of Zamfara, Sokoto and Kebbi, have continued unchallenged.

“The abduction of road users on the Abuja – Kaduna highway has been a major concern, bearing in mind that some of the March 2022 passengers of the Abuja – Kaduna bound train are still in captivity,” she said.

The Situation Room also expressed displeasure over the long closure of public universities.

Obi said the organisation found it disappointing that despite the two weeks’ ultimatum given to the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu by President Buhari, to resolve the prolonged strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other unions in universities, the government had failed to reach a resolution.

She further assessed the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) saying that despite the Independent National Electoral Commission’s assurances of a seamless process, it has left many willing Nigerians disenfranchised from the 2023 polls.