Commercial Drivers Protest Colour Code, Ticket Hike in Edo

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Commercial drivers yesterday staged a protest, blocking major roads in Edo State capital, Benin City, to protest the enforcement of colour code by the state government.

The state government had recently reviewed the daily ticket for commercial bus operators from N600 to N1,800 except for Sunday when they pay N800.

In protest, the drivers in their numbers, blocked the busy Sapele Road, Ring Road, Ugbowo Road, Aduwawa, First East Circular Road and Akpapava to show their grievances.

One of the driver, Samuel Omoriege said the state government should consider the present economic situation before giving them the short notice.

He urged the government to give them six months before the enforcement.

“We are not saying we will not pay, but the notice is too short. Government is not sensitive to our condition. Some of us are graduates without job.

“For instance, I am a graduate of Auchi Polytechnic. It is unemployment that drove me into this job. So, we need time to raise money for the code and painting,” he said.

Another driver, James Akpotarie said the recent policies of the government to drive revenue in the state were too unfavorable to transport workers.

Akpotarie said the government had recently reviewed the daily ticket fee from N600 to N1800 except for Sunday when they pay N800.

“Where is government imposing levy on Sunday if not to mount further hardship on commercial drivers? We urge Governor Godwin Obaseki to rescind the anti-people policy in order to restore law and order,” he added.

Addressing the protesters, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Mr. Washington Abbe, said he would convey the request of the protesting drivers to the governor, while assuring that all the vehicles impounded by the task force would be released.