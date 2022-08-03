CKA Celebrates Excellence, Rewards Hard Work​ ​

Funmi Ogundare​



It was a celebration all the way recently as the City of Knowledge Academy, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, held its 2022 9th honours day and sixth graduation ceremony to reward excellence, hard work and good behaviour among students and staff.

In her remarks, the Head of School, Ms Abiola Lamikanra, admonished the graduating class, to be honest, exceptional, diligent, creative and exemplary, as well as be the answer for good leadership.

She listed some of the school’s achievements for the year, which include having a 98 per cent pass rate in the 2021 Cambridge IGCSE, and 100 per cent pass rate in 2021 WASSCE and​ winning the British Council’s International School Award (ISA 2021-2022).​

Two members of the graduating class, Misses Divine Ihonde and Aliyah Adunola, emerged as the current national winners of the 2022 Microsoft Office Specialist in Word and PowerPoint.​

The founder, Mrs Mosun Belo-Olusoga, noted that the biggest way to impact an organisation is to focus on leadership development which is​ about making everyone else better.

She noted that the theme of the programme was carefully selected​ because it believes that leadership plays a significant role in shaping our collective destiny as a people.​

She advised the graduating class to “go into the world of opportunities to conquer and impact the world positively.”

The guest speaker and member of th Federal House of Representatives, Oluyole federal constituency, Mrs Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, in a lecture titled, ‘Building Exceptional Leaders’,​ charged the students always to see possibilities in all things and be humble, adding that they should always dream with actions and be motivated.

The cynosure of all eyes was a Year 7 pupil, master Segun Adekanbi, 12, who won six awards in different categories, including academic and behavioural.​

