APC Chieftains Back Dafinone’s Delta Central Senatorial Ambition

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State have declared their support for the emergence of Chief Ede Dafinone as the senatorial candidate of Delta Central district in the 2023 elections.

Ede Dafinone, the scion of Dafinone family, whose all children are Chartered Accountants, is seeking to take over from the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, in next year elections.

The APC chieftains maintained that the 2023 election provides the right opportunity for Dafinone, the APC Delta Central senatorial candidate, to actualise his senatorial ambition assuring him that votes will count this time around.

The APC chieftains, Prof. Samuel Ibodje, former DVC-Academics, University of Port-Harcourt, and Chief Johnson Boro, former Commissioner for Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), who spoke separately, noted that unlike before “when strongmen hijacked materials and write election results,” in 2023, the voters are the kings.

They gave the assurances yesterday when Dafinone and members of Ede Dafinone Campaign Organisation (EDCO) led by its Director-General, Chief Adelabu Bodjor, paid a consultation visit to Prof. Ibodje, Chief Boro, Chief Philip Orogbo and other notable leaders of the party in the district to garner support for his senatorial candidacy.

Boro said if Dafinone had contested in the past, even though he is most qualified, he could have been rigged out, but that the Osun State governorship election has changed the dynamics of the electoral system making the voter now a king.

According to him, “This is the right time for your senatorial vision because votes will count. Before now, you can all vote but they will not count because a powerful person will just gather the whole incident forms and fill them and get compromised INEC officials to write results.

“All that has changed; this is the right time to win an election. I have been in the business for a long time. People with integrity do not come out to contest and when they come out, people will not support them, and so we left the terrain for people who are not fit to govern us.”

Speaking in the same vain at his country home at Agbarah-Otor, Prof. Ibodje assured Dafinone of the Agbarah people’s support, noting that he is a good candidate with an intimidating profile.

“Agbarah-Otor people will support you because you have a name that you must protect. The Dafinone name is highly respected in Urhobo Nation; your father left a good name, and a legacy you must protect,” he stated.

The Delta Central APC senatorial candidate, Dafinone, while speaking in separate consultation visit to other APC leaders led by Chief Alfred Orogbo in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area, said elections are not won in Abuja or Asaba but from the units level, and urged all Deltans to ensure that they collect their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) in order to be eligible to vote at the poll, assuring them that their votes will count this time.