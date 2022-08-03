Abdullahi’s Antecedents Prepare Him for Senate Seat

Hammed Shittu writes that PDP Kwara Central senatorial candidate and former minister of Youths and Sports, Bolaji Abdullahi, has set out agenda that would assist him to make unprecedented representation at the National Assembly if elected

The desire of the people of Kwara Central senatorial district to repeat the feats of both 7th and 8th National Assembly come 2023 has commenced in earnest.

In achieving this, the former minister of Youth and Sports Development and now the senatorial district candidate of the opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mallam Abdulganiyu Bolaji Abdullahi, has been positioned to fulfil the desire so as to add more values to the socio-economic and political development of the senatorial zone come 2023.

No wonder, among inscriptions on his campaign boards that have been positioned in strategic places and erected along major roads in the senatorial district include “It is the time for Big Ideas”, “ A Man of Virtue” (Omoluabi), A Man of Integrity”, It is a New Dawn”,

The feat under review was once achieved during the days of former governor of the State, Senator Bukola Saraki when he represented the senatorial district at the 7th and 8th National Assembly.

Saraki’s leadership capacity and political sagacity earned him the senate president of the 8th National Assembly and his achievements during the period have remained unbeaten.

Political pundits in the state observed that, people of the senatorial district have not feel so good under the current representation despite all the intrigues that manifested the “enough is enough” movement that greeted the 2019 general elections in the state.

It is on this premise that the opposition PDP resolved during the just concluded primaries of the party to elect credible and acceptable candidate for Kwara Central senatorial in person of the home boy and former minister of Youth and Sports, Mallam Abdullahi to fly the ticket of the party so as to repeat the unprecedented feats that the people of the senatorial had enjoyed during the period of Senator Saraki so as to bring more dividends of democracy to the doorsteps of the senatorial district come 2023.

Abdulahi who is fondly called by his admirers and supporters in the state as “Omoluabi” remains a candidate to beat in view of his experiences, educational qualifications and administrative intelligence that he had gathered since his debut in both private and public engagements.

The PDP candidate who hails from Ubadanwaki ward of Ilorin west local government council of the state has shown more capacity and capability to provide an enviable leadership, knowingfully that he has provided good representation and leadership zeal in every positions he has found himself. It is a service to the people that based on integrity, humility and transparency..

In a chat with THISDAY in Ilorin recently, Abdullahi, a former editor with THISDAY said “Since I started my career as a public servant in 2003, I have utilized every opportunity that I have been given to serve to the best of my ability.

“In my personal capacity, I have also dedicated the resources that it has pleased the Almighty Allah to give me to serve those who are less privileged around me.

“I never forgot that I was once like them. I am also especially proud that in a career spanning almost two decades and several positions at both the state and national level, I have never been found wanting. I have served with integrity.

“And I have tried to leave each place better than I met it. And based

on my records of service to Kwara State, to Nigeria, to my community, to my people, and especially to the youth. It is my hope that you would give me another opportunity to serve, so that together, we can do even more”.

Abdullahi added that, “ I have

intimidating creditentials and experience to defeat candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) in the 2023 general elections.

He also said the Kwara PDP has learnt its lesson in 2019 elections and is therefore set to retrieve power from the ruling APC in the state in the 2023 general elections.

According to him, “what happened in 2019 in Kwara state was an aberration, it happened because we compromised certain things we used to do to stay in power.

“We have learnt our lesson and we are coming back in 2023. I can tell you for sure that the people of Kwara have realised that they have ended up with a government they don’t need and that has greatly provided a leverage for our return to power in 2023 elections.”

Speaking on his capacity for the job, Abdullahi said as a journalist and author, his primary assignment is asking questions, and he has learnt a lot on the job.

He also said, “I worked very hard and performed excellently during my tenure as Special Assistant, Special Adviser to the Governor, commissioner, Federal Minister and a complete party man as the former National Spokesman of APC, nobody among candidates of other political parties can beat my experience and the people of Kwara know that. So,I’m the best man for the job.

“This time around, I’m going to work harder and make the unprecedented difference we never had before in Kwara Central because what we are having currently is zero, compare to what I am bringing to the table”.

He noted that, “I will be actively involved in making laws that will make Nigeria a better place for everyone to live. Our youth would be actively engaged and we will create opportunities for everyone to live a better life.”

Abdullahi also expressed concern over the extreme monetisation of politics and political process in the country. The former Minister expressed concern over the extreme monetisation of politics and political process in the country.

He, however, said such ugly situation posed a threat to the nation’s democracy.

Abdullahi said politicians had nearly turned political process into a business transaction.

Abdullahi noted that the development had brought out all manner of people canvassing for elective offices, adding that it was capable of making electorate poorer and miserable in the long run.

“When politicians pay people to vote for them, the act has taken away capability of the people to decide who govern them. And I think it is the same as soldiers using gun to be in power and politicians using power of dollars to be in power”, he stressed.

As a lover of education per excellence, the former commissioner said that, his legacy towards the growth of education is unprecedented saying such development will be brought into bear if elected so as to improve the quality of education of the people of the senatorial.

Abdullahi said the youth would also take a greater position if elected as this will reduce the social vices in the senatorial area and also boosting employment opportunities for the youth.

He also said his contributions to his immediate community of Ilorin remained an indelible mark through the support to Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union(IEDPU) and this will continue if elected so as to add more values to the community.

Abdullahi also criticised the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for its gross incompetence that had brought the country low in all fronts since 2015.

He said, “It’s gross incompetence that has caused President Muhammadu Buhari to make the country what it is today, its not about any political will, you can only give what you have.

“We need to completely rebuild this country, and everyone knows by now that the APC has completely failed Nigerians and the PDP is ready to take up that challenge.

“It’s very clear that we cannot hand over the current Nigeria to our children because those children that the ruling party, the elites refused to properly take care now in terms of quality education and gainful employment are the ones that would not give their own children peace of minds, and be controlling them tomorrow with guns if we don’t do the needful now”.

A chieftain of the PDP and an ally of the candidate, Alhaji Mashud Adebimpe, said the impact of Mallam Abdullahi while in office have spoken for his integrity and capacity.

According to him, the PDP senatorial candidate would have massive votes during the next elections.

Adebimpe, a former Chief Press Secretary(CPS) to former governor Saraki added that, “ we are solidly behind him and by the grace of God, Mallam Abdulahi will win the election”.

He therefore appealed to youth, women, teachers, artisans, among others, to rally support for the candidate so as to bring sterling and good representation to the people of the senatorial district come 2023.