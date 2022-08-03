2023: Over 5,000 Tinubu Support Groups Set to Merge

Adedayo Akinwale



Over 5,000 Support Tinubu Groups have resolved to merge into an organisation named Tinubu/Shettima Independent Campaign Group (TSICG).

This was contained in a statement issued yesterday by Hon. James Faleke on behalf of Tinubu Support Group.

He said the merger was part of activities aimed at boosting the campaign efforts of the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

He stressed that the groups have resolved to set up coordinating committees in the various geo-political zones to facilitate the merger, adding that the committees are to review membership of all Support Groups for strategic purposes.

He said: “As part of activities aimed at boosting the campaign efforts of the Presidential candidate of APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, over 5,000 support groups have resolved to merge into an organisation named TSICG.”

Faleke noted that the launching of TSICG scheduled to take place within the next few days was being fine-tuned.

He added that TSICG’s main target is grassroots mobilization and coordination with structures aimed at strengthening the campaign support base from the States through Local Governments, Wards and Polling units.

Support groups came together at the International Conference Centre, Abuja on January 11, 2022 to endorse Tinubu’s Presidential bid which eventually succeeded at the primaries.