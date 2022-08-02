Shuttlers Partners RCCG to Transport 50,000 Members to Redemption Camp

Shuttlers, Nigeria’s leading tech-enabled bus sharing company that covers more than 115 routes in Lagos and Abuja, has partnered the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) to ease transportation for its members and decongest traffic along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The collaboration will enable Redeemers to enjoy safe, affordable, and comfortable shuttle rides on over 400 routes, from 98 provinces in Lagos to the campgrounds of RCCG, according to a statement by Shuttlers.

The partnership will start ahead of the church’s 70th Annual Convention, scheduled for August 8.

“We are excited to kickstart this partnership with Shuttlers which will help improve the typical transportation experience for our members who will be attending the 70th Annual Convention,” said Pastor Adeolu Adeboye, Chief Operating Officer of RCCG Traffic Mayors and LASTMA Traffic Mayor.

Pastor Okey Mofunanya, Security Adviser to the General Overseer, RCCG Worldwide, explained that some of “our members have had hectic commuting experiences in past conventions, and we believe this partnership will improve the general experience of this year’s convention and subsequent events.”

In Lagos, congestion costs the economy more than $14 million per day, Shuttlers said, “and it is not atypical for most residents to spend over two hours travelling just eight kilometres to the Redemption Camp.”

It noted that attendees of the 70th Annual Convention could schedule rides with Shuttlers’ mobile application from the comfort of their homes. It stated that “members who book successfully ahead of the convention date will get the opportunity to enjoy a hassle- and stress-free transport experience to and from the RCCG campgrounds.”

Shuttlers CEO Damilola Olokesusi said, “We are providing software and assets to ease operations, enabling real-time bus tracking and transforming the transport experience of members visiting the camp.”