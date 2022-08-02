Report: OPEC+ Slumped 2.84m bpd Below its Oil Production Target in June

Emmanuel Addeh

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, the OPEC+ group had a massive shortfall of 2.84 million barrels per day (bpd) in June between actual production and the target oil output level as part of the deal, two delegates at the alliance told Argus.

As OPEC+ is unwinding its cuts, more and more members, including Nigeria, are falling further behind their quotas due to a lack of capacity or investment in supply.

In June, the compliance rate at the OPEC+ group soared to 320 per cent from an estimated 256 per cent in May, according to Argus’s sources, suggesting that the gap between nameplate production per the agreement and actual production continues to widen.

As per the survey from earlier this month, OPEC+ pumped more than 2.5 million bpd below its target in June, despite a rebound in Russia’s oil production that helped the group’s output rise by 730,000 bpd from May.

Russia’s oil production rose in June and was approaching the levels last seen in February, just before the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Most of the rebound was due to higher intake from domestic refiners.

The 10 OPEC producers in the OPEC+ pact pumped 24.8 million bpd of crude oil in June, OPEC data showed in the Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR), with production falling 1 million bpd short of the target levels.

Top OPEC producer Saudi Arabia naturally raised its crude oil production by the most in June compared to May. Yet, per OPEC’s secondary sources, even the Saudis were lagging behind their quota for June.

Saudi Arabia’s oil production rose by 159,000 bpd to 10.585 million bpd. To compare, the Saudi target was 10.663 million bpd, so the Kingdom was 78,000 bpd below its quota last month using secondary source figures.