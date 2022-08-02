Rasheed Adeyemo Set for Professional Boxing Fight in US

All eyes will be on Nigerian boxer, Rasheed Adeyemo, as he set to continue his pro boxing career in the United States of America.

The Superwelter weight boxer remains unbeaten in seven fights in the country and he is set to move out of the continent of Africa after signing with Boxing Elite in America.

Born in Lagos, the orthodox boxer, who is a product of the Gifted Cole Boxing Academy has been impressive in three of his fights so far this year with three wins from three fights.

Hometowns production DRP, who are aware of the talent have swung into action to arrange his first professional fight in the United States.

“I have had some tough fights in Nigeria in the past one year, three so far in 2022 and my dream is to one day show the world that I belong to the best,” he said.

Adeyemo’s promoter, Jamal Binford, is excitedly looking forward to have the young Nigerian unleash himself in a competitive boxing environment.

Gifted Cole, who has been encouraging young boxers over the years in Nigeria described Adeyemo as a special talent who has gifted hands to be one of the best in the world but admitted that the boxer will be guided to fulfill his potential.

Emmanuel Chiori, director and part owner of Gifted Cole boxing Academy is expected to accompany the boxer to the United States for his first fight expected to hold at the Greenwood Culture Centre, Oklahoma with a yet to be announced opponent.