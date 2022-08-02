  • Tuesday, 2nd August, 2022

Police Arrest Prison Escapee, One Other for Cable Vandalism in Ogun

Nigeria | 20 mins ago


James Sowole in Abeokuta

Men of Ogun State Police Command, have arrested a prison  escapee,  Festus Okoeguare and one Nancinant Paul Joshua for vandalising electricity cable.

The two suspects, according to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), for the Ogun State Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, were arrested on July 16, 2022.

Oyeyemi, said the dup were arrested, following an information received by policemen at Ogbere Divisional Headquarters that the power installation at Hallmark University junction along Shagamu-Benin expressway has been vandalized by some hoodlums.

He said “Upon the information, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ogbere Division, mobilized his men in conjunction with men of Amotekun Corps and moved to the scene.

“On sighting the security men, the hoodlums took to their heels while a get away vehicle they parked quickly zoom off with some cables.

“Other suspects were hotly chased and two amongst them were apprehended.

“On interrogation, it was discovered that Festus Okoeguare was an escapee from White House Correctional Center located at Sapele road Benin City. It was further revealed that the  escapee was convicted for murder in 2010 and was sentenced to death by hanging.

” It was during the ENDSARS andsars protest that the prison was broken into and he escaped.”

Oyeyemi said Commissioner of Police,  Lanre Bankole has directed that the suspects be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Departments, for proper profiling and onward transferred to the Correctional Center.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.