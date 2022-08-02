Police Arrest Prison Escapee, One Other for Cable Vandalism in Ogun





James Sowole in Abeokuta

Men of Ogun State Police Command, have arrested a prison escapee, Festus Okoeguare and one Nancinant Paul Joshua for vandalising electricity cable.

The two suspects, according to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), for the Ogun State Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, were arrested on July 16, 2022.

Oyeyemi, said the dup were arrested, following an information received by policemen at Ogbere Divisional Headquarters that the power installation at Hallmark University junction along Shagamu-Benin expressway has been vandalized by some hoodlums.

He said “Upon the information, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ogbere Division, mobilized his men in conjunction with men of Amotekun Corps and moved to the scene.

“On sighting the security men, the hoodlums took to their heels while a get away vehicle they parked quickly zoom off with some cables.

“Other suspects were hotly chased and two amongst them were apprehended.

“On interrogation, it was discovered that Festus Okoeguare was an escapee from White House Correctional Center located at Sapele road Benin City. It was further revealed that the escapee was convicted for murder in 2010 and was sentenced to death by hanging.

” It was during the ENDSARS andsars protest that the prison was broken into and he escaped.”

Oyeyemi said Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole has directed that the suspects be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Departments, for proper profiling and onward transferred to the Correctional Center.