NWFL Declares NWFL Club Owners Association Illegal

The Secretariat of the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL), from it’s base at the NFF Glass, Abuja, yesterday declared the NWFL Club Owners Association an illegal body, as it is not a recognised body by the Statutes governing the game.

The Chief Operating Officer of the Nigeria Women Football League, Modupe Shabi, in a signed letter to the clubs, disclosed that, the Club Owners’ body was earlier accepted as a valuable link between the NWFL Secretariat and the clubs.

The letter continued: “I am directed by the Chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League ( Aisha Falode) to respond to your letter ( from the Club Owners Association of the Nigeria Women Football League, NWFL) dated 22nd July 2022, purportedly, informing the NWFL Secretariat of election into offices of your Executive Council.

“The NWFL wishes to inform all the clubs that while the Club Owners Association is not a statutorily recognised body, by the Statutes governing the game, it was a valuable link between the NWFL and the clubs.

“In the light of the possible abuses of the relationship, the NWFL wishes to inform the clubs of the cessation of any dealings with the Club Owners Association with immediate effect.

“The NWFL Secretariat will henceforth deal with the clubs directly. Please ignore any correspondence from any individuals, group or body claiming to act on behalf of the clubs in your dealings with the NWFL.

“This position has become neccesary following developments that could be inimical to sustaining the gains of the women’s game,” concludes the statement

in response to the letter from the Club Owners Association to the NWFL.