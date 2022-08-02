It’s Ghana v Nigeria Again in the CHAN 2022 Qualification Battle 

After Black Stars stopped the Super Eagles from qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Ghana have again set up a qualifying showdown against Nigeria to reach the 2023 African Nations Championship (CHAN) after seeing off Benin in the second leg of their first-round tie.

The Black Galaxies won the first leg 3-0 in Cape Coast and Daniel Afriyie’s goal was enough to beat the Squirrels 1-0 in the reverse fixture at the Stade de l’Amittie, Cotonou.

Ghana, whose last tournament appearance was in 2014 when they finished as runners-up, will face their West African arch rivals in the final two-legged Western Zone B play-off this August and September.

The first leg between is expected to take place on the weekend of August 26-28 in Cape Coast, while the return leg will be played in Nigeria by the weekend of September 1-3, 2022.

Elsewhere in qualifying, Mozambique upset Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) champions Zambia.

The second and final round of fixtures will determine the qualifiers from each regional zone for CHAN 2022.

The expanded 18-team CHAN finals,a tournament for domestic-based players, are scheduled to be held from 8-31 January 2023 in Algeria, with holders Morocco and Libya already assured of a place.

Morocco are chasing a third straight title, having defended the trophy at the delayed 2020 finals which were held in Cameroon last year.