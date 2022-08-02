Internet Fraudster Jailed 19 Years, EFCC Nabs 24 Others

•Nine convicted for cyber-fraud in Ibadan

Kingsley Nwezeh





A serial internet fraudster arrested and prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been convicted and sentenced to 19 years’ imprisonment.

Justice Toyin Bolaji Adegoke of the Uyo Division of the Federal High Court in Akwa Ibom jailed Noble Dainge Tamunoateli for fraudulent impersonation, possession of fraudulent documents and money laundering to the tune of N14, 751,558.00.

In a related development, the Oyo State High Court in Ibadan has convicted and sentenced nine cybercriminals to six months of community service.

They were convicted and sentenced on Friday for impersonation and obtaining by false pretence, contravening sections 484 and 419 of the Criminal Code Law Cap 38, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The convicts are Lateef Adedeji Sulaiman, Iliasu Azeez Olajuwon, Adebanji Ayomide Idowu, Joseph Timileyin Evbosaru, Ademola Azeez Taiwo, Hassan Warith Ademola, Idowu Babatunde Awojulu, Olagoke Olalekan Bayo and Victor John Enya.

Upon their arraignments on one count charge each before Justice Bayo Taiwo, they all pleaded “guilty” to the charges filed against them by the Ibadan zonal command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Meanwhile, operatives of the Lagos zonal command of EFCC have arrested 24 suspected internet fraudsters.

The suspects are Kelvin Essen, Michael Ekene, Steve Ochanogor, Olatujoye Samuel, Ohaeme Samuel, George Emeka, Adenigbo Igbola, Famugiloh Hakeem, Samuel Elohor, Michael Ugochukwu, Olumide Olalekan, Ayomipo David, Adulawo Oladipupo Victor and Okenwa Emeka Okobi.

Others include Adeyanju Olamide Blessing, Temi Simon, Elias Andrew Ogbe, Elvis Akuya, Onyebuchi Chisom, Abraham Nnanna, Nwune Fortune, Golden Felix, Azeez Ola and Sushi Christian.

They were arrested on Sunday at Silver Spring Estate, Agungi, Lagos, following credible intelligence on the activities of some members of an organised cybercrime network.

Exotic cars, and mobile devices, including laptops, were seized from them. The suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded, an EFCC statement said.