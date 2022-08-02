In-person Medic West Africa Exhibition Returns 

Informa Markets, the leading global exhibitions organiser, has announced that Medic West Africa is set to hold in-person after two years at Landmark Center in Lagos, Nigeria, from 07 – 09 September 2022.

This marks the 9th edition of the largest gathering of healthcare trade professionals in the region, providing an exceptional networking hub for manufacturers, distributors, procurement professionals, dealers, medical professionals, and regulators.

As the leading healthcare trade platform in the West African region, Medic West Africa offers a collective platform for healthcare professionals and stakeholders, to explore the latest technological advancements within the industry and participate in leading conversations to enable advancement for the sector.

Products and services to be exhibited include state-of-the-art imaging equipment, laboratory and IVD technology, developments in surgery, advances in prosthetics, cost-effective disposables, among others.

With over 150 exhibiting companies representing 21 countries and an expected 2,700+ healthcare professionals in attendance, Medic West Africa is set to bring the West African healthcare community together.

Amogh Wadwalkar, Exhibition Manager, Medic West Africa, in his comments about the mission to transform the healthcare infrastructure in the region, said: “The past few years have shown us how much needs to be done in Africa, in terms of medical innovation and healthcare technology advancements.

The discussions and conversations to be held during Medic West Africa aim at disrupting stereotypes and why stakeholders have a role to play in spearheading the progression of the healthcare industry in our region. It will expose relevant parties to the best equipment, technology, and knowledge for transformational growth.