A’Ibom Seeks Partnership with Firms to Enhance Disaster Management

Okon Bassey in Uyo

As part of measures aimed at tackling natural and man-made disasters, the Akwa Ibom State Government has called on corporate organisations, particularly the oil and gas companies operating in the state, to partner with the state government to enhance disaster management and emergency services in the state.

The Akwa Ibom State Deputy Governor, Mr. Moses Ekpo, made the call during the weekend while declaring open a one-day stakeholders meeting on flood sensitisation, emergency preparedness, mitigation and response that was organised by the National Emergency Management Agency, (NEMA) in collaboration with the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) in Uyo

Ekpo, who was represented by his Permanent Secretary, Mr. Nkopuruk Ekaiko, said that the meeting was a wake-up call for people to be alive to their responsibilities by making conscious efforts to desist from building on water channels, and dumping refuse in the drains as well as deliberate efforts in de-silting blocked drainages in their environment.

He said that Akwa Ibom as a riverine state is prone to flooding, and added that the 2022 NIMET’s seasonal climate prediction and NIHSA annual flood outlook had already listed the state amongst areas in the country with a high flood risk, which prompted the state government to embark on disaster management through sensitisation and other precautionary initiatives.

Ekpo said that the meeting was very critical for stakeholders to further brainstorm on the way forward on how to prevent and prepare for eventualities, given that the state is faced with threats and prospects of flooding, thunder storm, heat waves, landslides, communal crises, fire outbreaks, building collapses, chemical and environmental pollution.

He noted that in line with the policy thrust of Governor Udom Emmanuel’s administration, the state government is passionate and always ready to identity and help people, communities whenever they are faced with disasters.

He further disclosed that since the beginning of Governor Emmanuel’s administration, the State Emergency Management Unit of the Deputy Governor’s Office has successfully collaborated with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other agencies to carry out disaster management, which has assisted victims of disaster while creating awareness and sensitisation on flooding and other disasters.

He said: “The Etim Umana Street, Anua Erosion, Ikpa Road, Calabar- Itu Road and Eket Erosion Control Projects amongst others are significant components in the state government’s record of disaster prevention efforts implemented in conjunction with the World Bank, the multibillion 8.7 kilometer IBB flood control project that spanned through 18 communities across three local government areas of Uyo, Ibesikpo Asutan and Nsit Ibom, is a major commitment of the present administration in the state on flood control.”

He, therefore, urged participants to take advantage of the interaction and deliberations, to contribute effectively towards making Akwa Ibom State ready to tackle all disasters.

Earlier, the Director General of NEMA, Mr. Mustapha Habib Ahmed, who was represented by the South South Zonal Coordinator, Mr. Godwin Tepikor, said that with the advent of climate change, the magnitude and intensity of disaster had been on the rise across the globe, particularly in the south-south region of the country.

Ahmed highlighted the need to lessen the vulnerability and strengthen the resilience of communities has prompted the NEMA to coordinate the programmes of stakeholders, re-evaluate and monitor their state of preparedness for effective and efficient disaster management at all levels.

He said that the meeting would afford the stakeholders the opportunity to put in place proactive measures to prepare for, and respond to the risk that are expected to come with the prediction, for the effective and efficient management of disaster in the state for 2022 with the objective of reducing the vulnerability of communities while helping to build their coping capacities for resilience.

Ekaiko, also presented a paper on Flood disaster management strategies in Akwa Ibom State, noted that roads should be constructed with provision of adequate drainage facilities, adding that certain types of buildings or activities in a flood high risk zone should be prohibited.

He noted that drainage systems should be regularly inspected and monitored by government establishments and enforcement of building code, establishment and de-silting of drainages amongst others.

The meeting was attended by members of the State Executive Council, vice chairmen of local government councils and other relevant stakeholders.