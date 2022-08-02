  • Tuesday, 2nd August, 2022

Again, Gunmen Kill Seven in Fresh Attack in Jos

Nigeria | 1 min ago


Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Seven persons have again been killed in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State by gunmen suspected to be bandits.

The National Publicity Secretary of the Berom Youth Moulders Association (BYMA), Mr. Rwang Tengwong, confirmed the killings yesterday to newsmen in Jos.

Tengwong said: “Seven people have been confirmed dead at Danda Chugwi community following an attack by bandits.”

He said that the attack happened on Sunday, at about 10:00 p.m., adding that others who sustained serious gun injuries were taken to Vom Christian Hospital for medical attention.

The killing is coming less than 24 hours after 18 other persons died during a clash between bandits and members of vigilante group in the Wase Council Area of the state on Saturday.

The development has created serious tension in the affected communities and the state as the youths of the areas are protesting the attacks.

As at the time of filing this report security agencies in the state were yet to issue any statement regarding the killings.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.