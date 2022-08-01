X3M Ideas Targets Global Top 10 Advertising Agency

Dike Onwuamaeze

The X3M Ideas, a pacesetting Nigerian advertising agency, is targeting to be among the world’s first 10 creative agencies by 2025 as it made a strategic expansion into the East African market through new operations in Kenya.

The X3M Ideas, which recorded an outstanding 217 per cent growth in 2021 and is in pursuit of more growth in the global advertisement agency that is projected to surpass $1 trillion in 2026, said that it is attracted to the East African market by Kenya’s gross domestic growth of 6.8 per in the first quarter of 2022.

The X3M Ideas is tipped to be a dominant player in the Kenyan and other new markets across the globe with its implementation of unique tools and ideas to further provide solutions to the challenges bedeviling the advertising industry while bolstering business growth for organisations within and outside the African continent.

The Founder of X3M Ideas, Mr. Steve Babaeko, said: “It is no longer possible to ignore the growth potential in Africa. With the growing number of African businesses across the continent surging above 10 per cent in recent years, it is important to capitalise on the shift in attention to boost revenues for individual and collective development on the continent.