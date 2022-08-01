  • Monday, 1st August, 2022

Presidential Primary: PDP BoT Meets over Grievances among Members

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will meet on Wednesday to discuss the problems within the party, especially the fallout from the presidential primaries. 

The Chairman of the BoT, Senator Walid Jibrin, disclosed this in a statement in Kaduna Monday.

He said a special reconciliation committee will be set up to reconcile aggrieved members of the party, especially Governor Nyesom Nwike of Rivers State. 

Jibrin decried the “confusion that has set in among some members of the party since the emergence of Atiku Abubakar and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as flag bearers of the party in the 2023 presidential election”, saying the BoT will do everything possible to resolve the issues.

He assured party members that plans were on ground to bring all members of the party together as one united entity. 

He said the PDP is better off than the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), “especially their plans in trying to bring religious issues of Muslim-Muslim president and vice-president”.

“I noticed with great concern, the unnecessary confusion following the outcome of the PDP primary elections which Atiku Abubakar emerged and Governor Okowa was appointed his running mate for the presidential election in 2023. 

“May I point out very strongly that there is no problem as being envisaged by some people in our great party. 

“I want to assure everyone that all plans are on ground to bring all members together as one and united family,” Jibrin said. 

He noted the recent visit of some serving governors of the PDP, former governors of the party, as well as some former ministers and some members of the BoT to Governor Wike, pointing out that it is part of the reconciliation efforts. 

“Interestingly, the BoT, the highest advisory body and the conscience of the party, is meeting on Wednesday, 3rd August, to discuss the issues accordingly by coming up with strong recommendations with a special committee for the special reconciliation of aggrieved members especially Governor Nwike. 

“After the BoT meeting, we will meet with and Nwike and all aggrieved members and all past presidential aspirants. 

“It is my prayers as Chairman of the BoT that the PDP will remain strongest and win all elections in 2023,” he said.

