Nimbus Launches New Outdoor Advertising Innovations as It Turns 10

In celebration of its 10 years of delivering solutions to the Nigerian advertising industry, Nimbus Media Ltd, a leading outdoor advertising company in the country, has announced the launch of two tech-enabled solutions to support the growth of outdoor advertising in Nigeria.

The CEO/Managing Director of Nimbus, Olawale Adegoke, said the solutions are expected to revolutionise the Nigerian outdoor advertising industry and help clients connect with more engaged audiences, adding that they will also improve the quality-of-service Nimbus provides to its clients and partners.

On the rationale behind this, Adegoke said the lessons learned from the Covid-19 outbreak, which resulted in lockdowns and a significant decrease in outdoor advertising, have inspired Nimbus to develop innovative solutions to connect brands with their consumers.

He noted that in its 10 years of business, the company has consistently innovated in response to advertising industry challenges and provided excellent services to its clients, adding that Nimbus has maintained its leadership position in the advertising industry by leveraging technology, network footprint, and market knowledge to reach audiences, while supporting clients to achieve their business objectives.

“We are introducing a one-stop shop for outdoor media clients. We have finalised our plans and are currently testing internally; we expect to go live in the next quarter. This marketplace will allow clients to begin their media buying, make payments, share purchase orders, receive invoices and conduct other needs. This is part of our innovative and transformative contributions to the outdoor advertising industry,” he said.

Adegoke said the company would soon be announcing the introduction of Nimbus Interactive, adding that the interactive quiz application will be used to engage audiences in various locations where Nimbus digital displays are deployed, as prizes will be awarded to winners.

According to him, “In addition to these new solutions, Nimbus will leverage new partnerships, unique technologies, audience analytics and audience interaction to drive innovations in our industry.

“Our vision has always been to serve our clients with superior services that help them reach their target market. We thank industry colleagues, partners, and clients for their support. Going into the new decade, we will continue to rely on technology, insights and strategic thinking to improve our value offerings to clients.”

Commenting on Nimbus’ commitment to innovation, the Chairman of Nimbus Media Ltd, Mr. Babs Fagade, said: “Out-of-home advertising in Nigeria is typically associated with billboards, posters and flagpole banners, but Nimbus has always looked beyond the ordinary to support its clients in achieving desired results. Collaborating with partners, we have kept looking into and developing digital out-of-home advertising opportunities in Nigeria’s dwell-time locations, including malls, cinemas and superstores.”

He said the company “reaffirms its commitment to offering innovative out-of-home advertising services and unique possibilities to its clients and partners as it marks its tenth anniversary”.

Fagade stated that Nimbus intends to continue leading the out-of-home advertising industry for the next decade by providing its clients with opportunities to broaden their audience, visibility and engagement.

Nimbus is a digital out-of-home media owner based in Lagos with a network of digital out-of-home advertising platforms across Nigeria that it deploys to improve reach, visibility and engagement for clients across various industries