Lagos Flags off School Sports Intervention Programme 

Lagos State School Sports Intervention Programme (LASSIP), an initiative designed to reintegrate sports back into the schools curriculum has officially flagged off.

The scheme which is another commitment of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s unprecedented investments in the youth development provide more options and opportunities for students to excel in sports and academics.

The first of its kind initiative introduced by the Lagos State Government through the Lagos State Sports Commission, in partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Education, deepens the state’s commitment to develop and transform schools sports.

Speaking at the official inauguration ceremony held at the indoor sports hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere,the state’s Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Olusegun Dawodu stated that Lagos State School Sports Intervention Programme which was conceived two years ago has the blessing of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The Commissioner emphasised the importance of the initiative to a Greater Lagos agenda of Governor Sanwo-Olu, adding that LASSIP will provide opportunity for the schools to groom students who will excel in Sports and Education, further saying that the Programme will be held in different batches for over 400Games Masters and Mistresses.

Executive Chairman, Lagos State Sports Commission, Sola Aiyepeku said LASSIP’s broad vision include leveraging on sports to promote physical fitness and wellness, offer alternative career paths to young people and create a sustainable pipeline of talent discovery and development.

The LSSC boss stated that through the partnership with the Ministry of Education and collaboration of the six education districts, the state-wide training programme will attain its full potentials which are gains beyond encouraging participation.