Flourish Africa Empowers 500 Female Entrepreneurs

Gilbert Ekugbe

Flourish Africa has empowered over 500 female entrepreneurs with business coaching and mentoring skills to drive entrepreneurship development in the country.

The Founder, Flourish Africa, Apostle Folorunso Alakija, also gifted grants of up to N2 million to 100 female entrepreneurs out of its 1-billion-naira fund earmarked to empower 2500 female entrepreneurs in 5 years.

Speaking at an award presentation ceremony, Alakija said: “Our vision was clear from the onset. Understanding that economic inequality was still a major challenge for women in Africa, we set out to establish a platform that would allow us to empower women, who would then empower other women.”

“In line with the popular saying, When you empower a woman, you empower the whole world” I am delighted to say that we are grooming the next generation of business leaders whose informed choices in business and life will positively impact their families, communities and in the long run contribute to the socio-economic development of Nigeria,” she added.

Delivering the keynote speech at the event, the co-founder of Sahel Consulting, Mrs. Ndidi Nwuneli, stated that women hold the key to transforming not only Nigeria but the entire African continent.

Nwuneli noted that it has become imperative for women to rise above any stumbling block by venturing into uncharted territories to realize their God-given potentials.

She added that despite the challenging operating environment, some women have continued to shatter the glass ceilings to become great achievers and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of many corporate organisations in the country.

