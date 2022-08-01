Buhari’s Govt Clueless, Incapable of Curbing Worsening Security Situation, Says Obi Support Group 

Adedayo Akinwale and Udora Orizu in Abuja

Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi support group, known as the National Coordinating Council (NCC) of the Obidient Movement on Monday, described President Muhammadu Buhari led All Progressive Congress administration as dazed, clueless and incapable of curbing the deteriorating economic and security situation in the country.

The group which made the assertion at a press conference on the state of the nation, in Abuja lamented that the country is under the siege of terrorists, bandits and other criminal gangs holding sway over swaths of ungoverned territories from the North to the South, East, and West.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Director of Strategy, Adang Azi Adang said this ugly scenario shows that APC and the Buhari administration have failed woefully in all indices and indicators of good governance.

According to him, the ruling party has broken all the negative records, brought the country to its lowest point, and has only shown a capacity for propaganda and amplifying actions and decisions that further polarised Nigerians along our faultlines.

He said the group having examined all the candidates, no one fits the bill to galvanise the country out of the current doldrums other than Mr Peter Obi, under the Labour Party.

Obi, he said, has most of the qualities of a hands-on 21st-century leader who understands the dynamics of governance both at the local, national and global levels, and represents a paradigm shift and an ideal for a new Nigeria that youths are proud to champion.

He added that the northerners in the country feel most of the heat when it comes to insecurity currently bedeviling the country, hence have no reason not to vote for Peter Obi and Datti Ahmed come 2023.

Adang said, “There is no doubt that Nigeria under President Muhammadu Buhari is bedeviled and buffeted by a myriad of security challenges never seen or experienced since our independence in 1960. The country has indeed been confronted with diverse security threats ranging from election violence, census crises, ethnoreligious conflicts, communal clashes, militancy, and terrorism but most of these were either localised or sporadic before this administration. Nowhere is safe in the 36 States of the country with road, rail and air travels constituting a nightmare for Nigerians.

“The most disheartening of these challenges is the fact that there is a well-orchestrated plan by foreign terrorists with their sponsors to cause more havoc and entrench a chaotic atmosphere and a dangerous agenda.”

He further said, “Consequently, Nigeria is occupying the unenviable position of the poverty capital of the world with poor development indicators in all spheres of the economy. The high rate of poverty has also exacerbated criminal activities and other forms of vices in society. The Nigerian students have been kept away from institutions of higher learning as a result of long avoidable strike by the ASUU caused by the lack of education priority of the APC led Federal Government. Fortunately, in a period where the old hawks have polluted the electoral system with money politics and monetary inducement to hold the country hostage, Nigerian youths have risen to say “never again”. These committed youths under the tag-name ‘Obidients’ are rallying around Obi and Datti-Ahmed’s candidacy, whom they believe are departures from the past. Their emergence has galvanised Nigerians and the ‘Obidient movement’ is growing organically across the country.”