Atiku: Work of Nigeria’s Next President Already Cut Out, It’s Uniting the People

*Rallies youths, women’s support

*Wike, PDP governors, stakeholders meet in Abuja

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has said the work of Nigeria’s next president in 2023 was already cut out for him and it’s to unite the people.



Atiku, who claimed the hallmark of his aspiration was to unite Nigerians and the country that has been disunited by the All Progressives Congress (APC) due to its misrule, however, rallied the support of the youths and women ahead of next year’s election.

Relatedly, the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and other stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), including governors of the party, yesterday, met in Abuja, with a view to reconciling Atiku and Wike.



Atiku, in a statement yesterday, said, “And like I did say to those patriotic youths yesterday, the principal credential that the next president of this great country must possess is the ability to unite us and make our very diversity the source of our strength. That’s who we are as Nigerians!

“At a time when some have chosen to divide us along our fault lines and religion, you’ve chosen to be a part of the Nigeria tribe that believes in one people, one future and one country. And, that is why you are important in the success that we seek to achieve in the upcoming campaign. The next election, more than anything else, is a contest between the unity of Nigeria and others, who take actions that make the rest of us vaguely uncomfortable.



“But you have chosen to be at the right side of the contest and Ifeanyi and I are happy to have you on our side. We know we shall accomplish success in this campaign, because we trust in God and in your ability to convince more Nigerians in your circle of friends and associates to be on our side – the side, where everyone has a future to be part of,” Atiku said.

Atiku, who also spoke at the public declaration for Atiku and induction ceremony by the Diamond Ladies in Politics in Abuja, said the youths and women are the game changers in the 2023.



Represented by his daughter, Hajia Mariam, Atiku said: “the 2023 is all about the youths and women. So, all the women and youths must get involved in nation building and most especially, get involved in the forthcoming election. Atiku would take the country back to where it is supposed to be.”

Convener of the Diamond Ladies in politics, Maimunat Wada, also pledged to mobilise no fewer than 2 million votes for Atiku in the presidential poll.

Speaking too, a Georgia, US-based Professor of Medicine, Prof. Emeka Umerah, in a keynote address at the occasion, paid glowing tribute to Atiku over the role he played in the truncation of the alleged third term agenda of former president Olusegun Obasanjo in 2007.



However, as part of the ongoing reconciliations within the PDP, the Wike, last night, met with some with governors and stakeholders of the party.

The meeting, which started about 4.30 pm yesterday, held at the Rivers state governor’s lodge.

The agenda of the meeting was unclear at press time, but indications were that it was in connection to the festering post-presidential primary crisis, which has seen the party divided into two major camps



Those at the meeting included Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State; Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State; Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; son of the late Head of State, Mohammed Abacha and the national vice chairman of the PDP in the South-south, Dan Orbih.

Others at the meeting were a former governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke; former governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam; former Ondo State governor, Olusegun Mimiko; former Bayelsa State governor, Senator Seriake Dickson, former Kogi State governor, Ibrahim Idris’ former Plateau State governor, Jonah Jang and Prof. Jerry Gana.



A source close to Wike, who was at the meeting told THISDAY that, “We are not going anywhere. We will stay here and fight. Going to another party is not a solution and part of our agenda. But we must be treated as human beings”

The meeting, it was gathered was the first meeting of Wike’s camp to review issues and form a position ahead of the anticipated reconciliation.

After the meeting, a one paragraph statement was issued by Gana, stating: “This is the first meeting we are holding with all our candidates in the states after the primaries. We are united and are one. We know that developments will unfold and when they do, we shall brief Nigerians.”



Wike had reacted to a recent interview granted Arise News by Atiku on his choice of running mate, saying Atiku told many lies against him in the interview.

Atiku had earlier said, “Governor Wike was not rejected. Nobody was rejected in the party. But you must understand that it’s the prerogative of the candidate to pick his running mate – a running mate he believes he can work with amicably, and then, also deliver the policies of the party, and also try to unify the country.”