APC Sweeps Ebonyi LG Elections

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki



The All Progressives Congress(APC) has won the 13 local government chairmanship and 171 councillorship elections in Ebonyi state.

The Chairman of the state Independent Electoral Commission (EBSIEC), Barrister Josy Eze, announced the result yesterday in Abakaliki.

He noted that the election was credible, free and fair as all contestants were given equal opportunities to participate in the election.

The newly elected Local Government chairmen include: John Onwe (Ishielu); Moses Ogodo Ali (Ezza North); Sunday Nwankwo (Ikwo); Mrs Euphemia Nwali (Ezza South); Chinonso Ajah (Ohaozara); Mr Ebere Nwogba (Abakaliki); Stephen Nwankpa (Izzi).

Others include: Mr Chinedu Uburu (Ebonyi); Emmanuel Aja (Ivo); Chima Ekuma Nkama (Afikpo South); Uchenna Ibiam (Afikpo North); Ikechukwu Odono (Ohaukwu) and Chidiebere Uzor (Onicha).

The spokesman of APC in the state, Mr. Simbad Ogbuatu, said the total victory of the party did not come as a surprise to him.

He added that the leader of the party in the state, Governor David Umahi has performed well that no other party can challenge the APC in the state.

Ogbuatu noted that the victory of APC in the elections was a testimony that the people really appreciated the present administration in the State.