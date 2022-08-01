  • Monday, 1st August, 2022

AljazirahNigeria CEO, Somali Central Bank Gov Receive Honorary PhDs

World | 20 hours ago

AljazirahNigeria’s Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Etuk Bassey Williams alongside several other awardees received a prestigious honorary doctorate degree in the United Arab Emirates at an event that brought together several global citizens.

Williams, who received the award on July 28 alongside other dignitaries including the Central Bank Governor of Somalia, Abdirahman Abdullahi, expressed gratitude to the awarding institutions, Master Minds Business School, London, Arab Emirates University and European Digital University, for considering him worthy of such an honour.

He said he was humbled to be recognised alongside eminent personalities across the world.

He promised to stand by the ideals which the institutions represent, stressing that he would remain a good ambassador.

The CEO of AljazirahNigeria said: “There is no doubt that the institutions choices are on point and top class in their areas of core competences.

‘‘It is with deep gratitude that I accept the award and fully pledge my unalloyed commitment and support to the great institutions of higher learning (Master Minds Business School, London, United Arab Emirate University and European Digital University) for this recognition.

“This award is highly revered by me and I promise to be a good ambassador of these great institutions. This would spur me towards enhancing human values.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.