  • Monday, 1st August, 2022

Again, Gunmen Kill Seven in Fresh Attack on Jos Community

Nigeria | 8 seconds ago

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos 

In yet another attack on Danda Chugwi 

community in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, seven persons were killed by suspected bandits.

The National Publicity Secretary of the Berom Youth Moulders (BYM) Association, Mr. Rwang Tengwong, confirmed the killings in Jos South LGA to newsmen in Jos on Monday.

Tengwong said: “Seven people have been confirmed dead at Danda Chugwi community following an attack by bandits.”

He said that the attack happened on Sunday at about 10:00pm, adding that others who sustained serious gun injuries have been taken to Vom Christian Hospital for medical attention.

The killing is coming less than 24 hours after 18 other persons died during a clash between bandits and members of vigilante group in the Wase Council Area of the state on Saturday.

The development has created serious tension in the affected communities and the state government, as the youths of the areas are protesting the attacks.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Alfred Alabo, could not be reached as at the time of filing this report as his phone was switched off.

