2023: Group Petitions IG, Seeks Shettima’s Arrest, Prosecution over Alleged Double Nominations

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Inspector General (IG) of Police (IG) has been asked to immediately arrest and commence prosecution of the vice-presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Senator Kashim Shettima, over alleged double nominations for the 2023 general election.

APC’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, had last month as part of completing his nomination forms with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced Shettima as his substantive running mate in next year’s presidential polls.

Shettima was announced to replace Ibrahim Masari, who was earlier announced as vice-presidential candidate on a placeholder capacity, to enable Tinubu meet the deadline for submission of his nomination forms.

However, the acceptance of the nomination is generating issues for which the arrest and subsequent prosecution of Shettima is being sought.

In a petition to the IG, the Center for Reform and Public Advocacy is claiming that Shettima committed an offence punishable by a jail term of two years if convicted.

According to the petitioner, the amended Electoral Act, 2022 forbids a candidate to present him or herself for two different positions in the same election, an offence they alleged Shettima had committed by submitting two nominations; first as candidate of the APC in the Borno Central Senatorial election and the second as vice-presidential candidate of the APC in the 2023 general election.

The petition, signed by the legal adviser of the group, Mr Kalu Agu, was dated July 29 and received by the office of the IG same date.

A copy of the petition sighted by THISDAY read in part: “That the All Progressives Congress (APC) in compliance with section 29 of the Electoral Act, 2022 submitted the name of Senator Kashim Shetima to the Independent National Electoral Commission as its candidate for Borno Central Senatorial District of Borno State for the 2023 general election.

“That Senator Kashim Shetima signed INEC EC9 form on oath which is his nomination form as the candidate of the APC for Borno Central Senatorial District of Borno State for the 2023 general election.

“That INEC in compliance with section 29 of the Electoral Act 2022 on June 24, 2022, published the name of Senator Kashim Shetima as the APC candidate for Borno Central Senatorial District of Borno State for the 2023 general election.

“That after the said publication of Senator Kashim Shetima, the APC on July 15, 2022 submitted the name of Senator Kashim Shetima to INEC as its vice-presidential candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

“That Senator Kashim Shetima also signed INEC EC9 form on oath which is his nomination form as vice-presidential candidate of the APC for the 2023 presidential election.

“That Borno Central Senatorial District of Borno State and the vice-presidential position are two different constituencies.

“That section 115 (1) (d) provides: a person who signs a nomination paper or result form as a candidate in more than one constituency at the same election commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a maximum term of imprisonment for two years.

“That section 115(1) (k) provides; a person who signs a nomination paper consenting to be a candidate at an election knowing that he or she is ineligible to be a candidate at that election commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a maximum term of imprisonment for two years.

“That Senator Kashim Shetima having signed two nomination papers of two different constituencies violates section 115 (1) (d)(k) of the Electoral Act 2022.

“On the strength of the foregoing, having established a prima facie criminal case against Senator Kashim Shetima, we therefore most respectfully, demand arrest and criminal prosecution of Senator Kashim Shetima for contravening section 115 (1) (d) (k) of the Electoral Act 2022.”