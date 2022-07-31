UN Urges Women to Vote Female Candidates in 2023 Elections

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The United Nations has urged Nigerian women to vote their female counterparts into key positions in the 2023 elections to ensure the implementation of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act (VAPP).

The international organisation said with more women in key governmental levels at the various states of the federation, women and gender issues can be changed at the national level.

UN- Women representative, Mr. Lansana Wonneh gave the advice at a two-day consultation on the implementation of VAPP law in Nigeria for women organisations across the 36 states and the FCT.

If nothing is done concerning having women in key positions who will drive the cause of gender, according to the representative, multiple meetings will keep reconvening on the same issues.

The meeting was organised by Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC) and supported by Africa Women Development Fund(AWDF), the UN representative

Wonneh lamented the inability of the VAPP Act to score 100 percent domestication in all 36 states of the Federation due to Kano state government’s refusal to pass it into law, Wonneh said unless significant steps are taken, women will fail to attain their potential.

Stressing that the UN system is gender sensitive and supports gender equality, he said “while we celebrate statistics, we need to be cautious and ensure that they are implemented.”

“VAPP canvassing is coming at the most appropriate time. Policies are only good when they are implemented and that is where we are at the moment with the VAPP Act.

“With committed women at the governmental level, things can be changed at the national level. After the 2023 general elections, we expect to see more women in governance. Women need to vote for themselves. If you don’t vote for them, the men will not.

“There’s news to vote for more women in governance. If we don’t do anything now, we will keep coming and reconvening.

In her speech, Minister of Women Affairs, Paullen Tallen said the country’s judicial system has been slow in securing justice for victims of gender violence, noting that out of over 7,000 cases, only 33 have been tried and judgement given.

Represented by the Senior Special Assistant on technical matters, Mrs. Jummai Idonije, the minister called on state government’s that have implemented the VAPP Act to gazette it, stressing that even though implemented, without a gazette, it cannot hold water.