  • Sunday, 31st July, 2022

Titi Oseni-Gomez: From Politics to Boardroom

Nigeria | 3 seconds ago

HighLife

There are many individuals whose achievements have nothing to do with their gender, only the determination they have to be custodians of change. Former Ogun State House Assembly Speaker, Titi Oseni-Gomez is one such person. Knowing that she lives only to promote sustainable development wherever she is, the well-known manufacturing company, Nigerite Limited, recently appointed Oseni-Gomez as the first Chairman of its board of directors. Unsurprisingly, the company has enjoyed a refreshed wave of focused growth in the months that have passed since Oseni-Gomez’s appointment. This is the kind of feat that the former speaker is known for. Since she settled into the life of a progressive politician many years ago, the narrative around her has continued to change, going from contributor to transformer. At the moment, it appears as if politics has to take a step back while she immersed herself in business, which just happens to be a former pastime for her.

When Nigerite appointed her as Chairman, it became clear to onlookers that there was much more to Oseni-Gomez than her exploits as Ogun Speaker. And yet, in the months between that appointment and now, Oseni-Gomez has proved that all her experience with people, not to mention her training as a business administrator from a United States college, is enough to polish the storyline of Nigerite. Currently, the company has climbed further and faster on the ranking list of best construction and building business establishments in Nigeria.

Who knew that Oseni-Gomez would make such an easy transition from politics to the boardroom? Then again, this is what you get from mixing natural talent with commitment. And that is Oseni-Gomez in a few words: a very gifted individual with a predilection for perfect work.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.