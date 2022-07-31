  • Sunday, 31st July, 2022

BBNaija S7: Big Brother Introduces Fake Housemates

Life & Style | 42 mins ago

By Vanessa Obioha 

For the first live show since the season’s launch, Big Brother notched things up by introducing fake housemates. Deji and  Modella joined the 24 housemates who are living in two separate levels of the Big Brother Naija house. While Deji joined the Level One house, Modella went to the Level Two house. 

New entrants during the show are one of the traditions of the popular reality TV show. When they join the game or their roles are usually unknown to the housemates and sometimes even to fans. Last season, Pere and Maria were introduced as the wildcards who ended up participating fully in the game.

As fake housemates, Deji and Modella will keep the original housemates on their toes. The coming days may throw more light on their roles.

