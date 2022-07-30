  • Saturday, 30th July, 2022

 Tambuwal Mourns as Terrorists Kill 28 Persons in Sokoto Village 

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

 Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

No fewer than 28 persons have been killed following an attack by terrorists on Duma village in Tureta Local Government Area of Sokoto State. 

Locals said the bandits attacked the village as early as 8:00 AM on Wednesday and stayed till 7:00 Pm terrorising  them and rustling livestock. 

Another source, who spoke on condition of anonymity last night, said the terrorists came in. large numbers on motorcycles and carried sophisticated weapons. 

Sources in the village said over 20 of the victims died attempting to escape the attack by diving into a river where most of them drowned because they could not swim. 

The villagers said large herds of cattle were rustled and some community members were forced to lead the livestock out of the town.

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal has led a team of security personnel and other government functionaries on a condolence visit to the village. 

The governor observed the juma’at prayers where special prayers were held for the repose of the souls of the victims. 

They said some of the youth the bandits forced to lead the livestock out of the town are still with the terrorists who are demanding that they be given premium motor spirit (petrol) in large quantities before the youth will be released. 

Tureta is one the local government areas in Sokoto that has suffered a series of attacks with a number of travellers abducted and some lost their lives.

The police public relations officer in the state, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).Sanusi Abubakar could not be reached to confirm the incident, at the time of filing this report.

