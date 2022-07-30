Olatunbosun Amao Unveils Trailer for ‘Troublous Weekend’

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Canada-based Nigerian filmmaker, Olatunbosun Amao has unveiled a first-look at ‘Troublous Weekend’, his feature film directorial debut set to launch on a streaming service. The chilling first-look trailer labels the film plot as dark, creepy and edgy, from the stable of Bosun Amao Productions. Shared via his Instagram handle @buzzmanamao, the clip attracted rave comments from folks.

Starring Stan Nze, Anthony Monjaro in the ‘Troublous Weekend’ thriller set on the gripping tale of a weekend getaway, the movie follows mysterious events that force them to fight for their lives from the enemies within. Shot last December, the upcoming title experimented with key elements of the thriller and horror genres laced with suspense.

The Pol. Science University of Ilorin graduate further explained in a chat with this reporter that “The initial idea of the movie was to have a haunted house but I didn’t want a full horror in the sense of it. Just something that will be a mix of thriller, suspense and horror. So I decided on a story of a young man and his cousin visiting their grandma’s house where the unexpected happened”.

With several years of leading highly successful stage productions within and outside Nigeria has seen the filmmaker “turn his passion into magic”.

Amao is co-executive producer of the multiple award-winning feature film ‘Blackmail’ which is currently set for an unprecedented theatrical release in over 100 cinemas in the UK and Nigeria.

In 2021, he released ‘Different Lens’, a short film he wrote, produced and directed. The short film went on to garner multiple accolades including the Jury Award for Best Short in North America at the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival.