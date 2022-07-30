Kojo Motors, Yutong Bus Manufacturers Promise Quality Service, Original Parts

Bennett Oghifo

Manufacturers of Yutong Bus and Kojo Motors, a reputable auto distributor of vehicles in Nigeria have pledged to ensure that buyers of the sturdy bus get good returns on investment.

They plan to do this by providing only original parts and high quality original parts, according to Kojo Motors officials during a forum for customers, fleet operators and partners at the 2022 Service Marketing Campaign in Ikeja, Lagos, recently.

They reassured users of the bus, particularly transporters of the gains in buying any bus in the range, and according to

The National Sales Manager of Kojo Motors Limited, Chino Ogwumike said the Yutong national service marketing campaign was put together, among others, “to take a look at many years of Kojo Motors market presence amid teething economic challenges.”

The company presented a new range of Yutong models, discussing the improvement in the planning and quality of customer maintenance work to reduce the failure rate of customer vehicles “so as to improve the operation rate of the vehicles.”

The day’s programme also provided an opportunity for the audience to discuss “the importance of promoting dealer parts, consigned parts that have not been sold for a long time, as well as service spare parts that have not been cancelled for a long time.”

Officials analysed steps that should be taken towards improving the popularity and reputation of Yutong buses in the country and enhancing the influence of dealers, while information about intending customers and sales promotions was gathered.

At the event, presentations about Yutong service programmes, including technical training, driver and personnel training, and Yutong genuine spare parts promotions were also discussed.

The Executive Director, Kojo Motors, Chinedu Oguegbu and other facilitators stated the need for the local automotive market to transition to sustainable energy vehicles including natural gas vehicles (NGV) and electric vehicles (EV), in line with global quest to combat climate change.

Guangxi Yuchai, one of the leading engine manufacturers, also made presentations about their natural gas engines. There was a very engaging interaction with all attendees.

Suggestions and innovative ideas were also deliberated upon to ensure continued growth of the Yutong bus presence on the road and increased customer satisfaction in the Nigerian market.

Kojo Motors officials said they are currently running a promo on spare parts with a generous 20 per cent discount on orders that will take 90 days to arrive in Nigeria.

The automobile dealership company is also offering 4 per cent discount if order is placed in USD and 3 per cent discount for cash purchase in Naira. The promo will lasts till September 30, 2022.

According to the company’s national sales manager, Chino Ogwumike, “We at Kojo wish to assure and re-assure Yutong; our bus manufacturers with their strong marketing and after-sales support, the bus brand shall continue to show more and more presence on Nigerian roads. And to our teeming transport companies using the products, we can confidently say that the Yutong bus is durable, built to last and guarantees higher returns on investment (RoI).”