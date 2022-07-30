CEF Partners Foundation to Improve Education Outputs in Makoko

By Omolabake Fasogbon

A Non-government organisation, Children Empowerment Funds (CEF), in partnership with DOXA Foundation has hosted a Spelling Bee contest in Makoko slum, Lagos.

According to the organisers, the competition aimed to enhance quality education among students and specifically to improve spelling and pronunciation of students in the axis.

CEF is a sister organization to Mission Enablers Africa, a movement with the mission to ensure that children in underserved communities and highly remote areas in Africa get access to proper hygiene and education.

The competition held among four selected primary schools namely: Makoko Primary School, Ayetoro Primary School, Adekunle Primary School, and Fazil Omar Primary school.

Speaking on the initiative, Programme Manager of CEF, Tope Akinrotimi said the competition was part of the organization’s strategies at reducing the number of out school drop-outs in the environment.

She said, “Our focus should not only be on setting them on the path to making a better future. We also need to encourage them today as getting an education in Makoko is challenging enough. The Spelling Bee will help focus on getting the best out of school while encouraging those who are out of school to get an education.”

At the end of the contest, Ogbonna Ebube and Adam Noah of Fazil Omar School came first and second while Dele Ogooluwa from Makoko Primary School came third.

The overall winner was presented Educational Tab, School Bag, and Lunch Box, among many other gifts, while the second and third positions were rewarded too.

Speaking further, Akinrotimi said, “Recognising that every child has infinite potential, but too many children have only limited opportunities.

Moreover, only 0.1% of those who access these opportunities in remote areas access the necessary educational materials to make the most of the educational opportunity. This reality informed the choice gift presented to the winners. “