Breaking: Dogara, Lawal Meet Wike Behind Closed-doors 

(L-R) Former Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara; Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, during a visit to the governor at his private residence in Rumueprikom, Rivers State yesterday.

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Saturday, met with former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, and former Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Honourable Yakubu Dogara, in the state.

THISDAY gathered Dogara and Lawal, who are ltop mebers of the All Progressives Congress, met behind Closed-doors with Wike, a governor elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, at his private residence in Rumueprikom, Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of the State.

The meeting is coming a day after northern All Progressives Congress leaders that are Christians held a summit in Abuja where they restated their opposition to the Party’s Muslim-Muslim Presidential ticket and vowed that northern Christians will not vote for APC. PDP, the leqding opposition party, has a Muslim-Christian ticket.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, Dogara explained that their visit was in their bid to build an all inclusive Nigeria.

“Everyone agrees with us that Governor Wike is one of those indispensable political leaders. For us, it is a search to build an all inclusive Nigeria. So we feel that as part of the agenda setting, we should meet with him and that is the reason why we are here. And for the rest, whatever it is, maybe in the future we can discuss that.”

Similarly, Lawal explained that their mission was a brotherly visit to the governor of Rivers State.

“We came to visit our brother. He (Wike) is our brother. So, every now and then, the Bible enjoins you to visit one another. That is what we just did.”

Lawal said the interaction with the Rivers State governor had nothing to do with the meeting some northern leaders held in Abuja on Friday.

“No, there are many things in the world for which you need to visit a brother, so there is nothing to do with our meeting in Abuja.”