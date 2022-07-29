Why Umahi Can’t Participate in Fresh Senatorial Primary, Agom-Eze Explains 

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

The Second Runner Up of the March 28 Ebonyi South Senatorial Primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mrs. Ann Agom-Eze, has filed an appeal seeking the disqualification of Ebonyi State Governor, Mr. David Umahi, from participating in a fresh primary election scheduled to hold on July 31.

The fresh election was sequel to a judgment delivered by Justice Fantua Riman of Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki, ordering that new aspirants should be allowed to participate in the election.

But Agom-Eze noted that though the judgment of Justice Riman was partly in her favour but she has filed a suit in the Court of Appeal to seek remedy over the order of the court for fresh primaries to admit new aspirants.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Abakaliki, she argued that since the winner of the election, Mr. Austin Umahi, had withdrawn from the race, she was the only outstanding winner of the election.

She noted that she sought the interpretation of the appellate court on why she should be recognised as the authentic candidate by the judgment of the Federal High Court and as well ordered for a fresh election where new aspirants would participate.

She said: “It was Governor David Umahi that went to court. I only joined the suit as it affected me, and erroneous claims made against my person.

“That although the judgment of Hon. Justice Riman of the Federal High Court, Abakaliki was partly in my favour, I have filed an appeal in the Court of Appeal to seek remedy over the order of the court for fresh primaries to admit new aspirants.

“That the general public and all concerned should be mindful of the fact that this matter is pending in the court of law and as such I expect all concerned to be patient and stay all actions and allow the matter to run its course in the court of law. I urge my supporters to remain calm and law-abiding.”