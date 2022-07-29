  • Friday, 29th July, 2022

Osun PDP Congratulates Governor-elect, Transition Team as Committee

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State Chapter of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated the Governor Elect, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, on the occasion of formal inauguration of transition committee constituted that would oversee the modalities for transmission of administrative formalities between the outgoing and the incoming administration.

Adeleke had on Tuesday announced the constitution of a 37-member transition committee headed by Doctor of Nuclear Medicine and a Fellow of the Euro Institute of Reticulo-endothelial Biology and Medicated, Dr. Muyiwa Oladimeji, with former State Party Chairman and Director General of Adeleke Campaign Organisation, Hon. Sunday Bisi, serving as deputy of the high powered committee.

A Serving Member of the House of Representatives, Legal Practitioner and Seasoned Journalist, Hon. Bamidele Salam, would serve the committee’s secretary.

A statement by the State Caretaker Committee Chairman of PDP in Osun State, Dr. Akindele Adekunle, yesterday appealed to members of the committee to regard their appointment as a call to service and a rare privilege, which must be justified by their record of contributions to the success of the committee.

Describing the transition committee as one of the most important assignments in the annals of Osun State, Dr. Akindele urged all lovers of empirical development and progress to join hands with Adeleke to steer the ship of the state to the shores of deserving prosperity by expectant masses of the state.

Akindele also urged the good people of Osun to intensity prayers for the committee because the confidence invested in the team is such that its members could not afford to fail under whatever guise.

