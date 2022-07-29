Ondo Gets New Head of Service





The Ondo State Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), yesterday approved the appointment of Mr. Kayode Olaniyi Ogundele, as the Head of the Ondo State Public Service.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Richard Olatunde, the governor explained that the appointment of the new HoS followed the statutory retirement of the incumbent Head of Service, Mr. John Adeyemo, who would be bowing out of the Service on August 2, 2022.

The governor, therefore, noted that Ogundele’s appointment, therefore, takes effect from August 3, 2022.

The statement reads: “The appointment is in recognition of Ogundele’s rich experience in the state’s public service and his track records of years of dedication and efficiency.

“Governor Akeredolu’s approval of the appointment is in line with the provisions of Section 208, Sub-section 3 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (As Amended).

“Until his appointment, Ogundele was the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet and Special Services Department of the Governor’s office. He joined the State Public Service as an Administrative Officer in 1994.

“An astute and experienced administrator, Kayode Ogundele, has traversed almost all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the course of his career and rose through the ranks to the position of Permanent Secretary before his appointment.

“He holds a Master Degree in Personnel Psychology and fellow of the Chartered Institute of Public Administration of Nigeria, Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria, and graduate of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria, among other several professional qualifications.”

Akeredolu congratulated the new Head of Service, while charging him to sustain the robust relationship between government and labour leaders in the state.



