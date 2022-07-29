  • Friday, 29th July, 2022

Obaseki Commiserates with Pa Edwin Clark, Family over Passing of Brother, Akporode

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has condoled with Elder Statesman Chief (Dr.) Edwin K. Clark, over the passing of his brother and foremost diplomat, Ambassador Blessing Akporode Clark, CON, who died at the age of 92 years.

In a statement in Benin City, Obaseki described the late diplomat as a quintessential gentleman who lived a life of service to humanity and upliftment of others, noting that his demise was a huge loss to the entire country.

Obaseki said: “It is with great grief and sadness that I received the news of the passing of Ambassador Blessing Akporode Clark, who had an illustrious career as a diplomat, contributing to the progress and development of our country.

“A brilliant diplomat, Ambassador Akporode had a knack for excellence and dedication to duty and brought glory to the nation on every given assignment, including as a former Ambassador to Ethiopia and Switzerland and Permanent Representative to the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) and the United Nations (UN) in Geneva.

“Ambassador Akporode is a generational gift. He will be sorely missed.

“I commiserate with Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, the Clark-Fuludu Bekederemo family of Kiagbodo Town, Delta State, and indeed all Nigerians over the demise of this national asset. I pray God grants all the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”  

