Gov Uzodimma Splashes N30m on Super Falcons’ Nnadozie, Five Others

Super Falcons goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie and five of her teammates who are Imo State indigenes were on Wednesday rewarded with N5million each  by the state government.

Gov Hope Uzodimma while speaking at the reception for the Super Falcons players at the Government House in Owerri said the cash reward was to appreciate the footballers for their five-star performance at the recently concluded Women’s  Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco where the team reached the semi final as well as picked ones of the tickets to represent the continent at the World Cup in Australia next year.

He thanked the players “for their superlative performance at the just concluded African Women’s Football tournament held in Morocco.”

Governor Uzodimma thereafter splashed N5million each of the players.

In her remarks on behalf of the other players, Nnadozie who is a native of Umunna Orlu, expressed her gratitude to the Governor for the giant strides he has made in infrastructure renewal of Imo, especially on the road from Owerri to Orlu. She described it as “wonderful” and asked the Governor not to relent in his efforts to develop Imo State.

Said Chiamaka: “I am so honoured to be here. I never believed in my life that I will have this opportunity. Thank you Your Excellency for the encouragement and honour. Thank you so very much for the roads, particularly the one leading to my place in Orlu. It is amazing that I couldn’t recognise the junction leading to my home with the street light everywhere.”

