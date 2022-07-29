Former Malawi President Supports Elimination of Anti-Women Practices

Rebecca Ejifoma

The fourth Malawi President and second female democratically-elected president in Africa, Dr. Joyce Banda, has encouraged the elimination of practices and systems that are detrimental to women across Africa.

She said this at an intimate evening powered by ElectHER and Platform Capital in Lagos on the theme, “The Future Is Feminine: How Can African Women Position Themselves as Change Agents in Life, Business and Politics”.

According to Banda, “The future is feminine is about propagating values of equality, justice and fairness for both sexes in every sense and dimension.

“It is about eliminating all practices and systems that disadvantage women. It is not an infringement or disturbance to the world order. Rather it is about correcting what is fundamentally wrong with the current world order,” said the ex-president.

She hinted that the theme is about having a new world order that is built on the principles of equality, fairness and inclusivity and, accordingly and effectively, putting an end to the world order that is built and based on gender prejudices, predispositions and constructions.

The former president highlighted three critical changes to create a feminine future.

“A shift in mindset to ensure that women at all levels understand that eradicating poverty that affects them is in their own hands,” she said.

She also listed political will at all levels of government across Africa to pass laws that encourage equal treatment for both men and women, and women’s economic empowerment and participation in leadership.

On her part, the Founder and CEO of ElectHER, Ibijoke Faborode, noted that countries that have seen the election and representation of women at the highest political offices have done so at the lowest point of their economies.

She added that this signifies the undeniable importance of women to peace, security and socio-economic development.

On her part, the Chief Host and Chairman, Platform Capital Group, Dr Akintoye Akindele, said: “Our women have woken up and become entrepreneurs in the proper world.

“By increasing capital access from three per cent to 10 per cent to female initiatives and businesses, we can create improved development outcomes in Africa.”