FCTA Resuscitates G7 Security Operations, Vows to Take Out Bandits, Terrorists

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has taken steps to re-invigorate the G7 security operations, which involves security collaboration and partnerships with states that are contiguous to the Federal Capital Territory.



The FCT Commissioner of Police, Sunday Babaji, hinted at this after the monthly FCT Security Committee meeting, held yesterday and chaired by the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello.



Babaji said the re-invigoration of the G7 security operations would see to the commencement of security actions and procedures by members of the G7, which would involve taking the fight to the bandits and terrorists in their camps, mostly located in states bordering the FCT.

He, therefore, called for the collaboration and cooperation of residents of the FCT, whom he urged to provide actionable and timely intelligence to the security agencies while also calling them to be security conscious at all times.



He equally assured residents of their safety and urged them to go about their lawful activities.

“I call on residents to give actionable and timely intelligence to all the security agencies and to also be security conscious. I am also assuring them that FCT is safe. Every member of the community should go about their lawful businesses.



“We are on top of the situation. We have deployed our men both overt and covert and we are doing everything possible in synergy with all the security agencies, with the support of our traditional rulers and religious leaders to make sure that FCT is safe,” Babaji said.



Senior Special Assistant on Security to the minister, Ambassador Abu Salihu Mohammed, while corroborating the CP, revealed the readiness of the heads of security agencies in the neighbouring states to participate actively in the G7 operations.



He also called on residents to be wary of fake news especially on the social media, which were designed to cause panic amongst the citizenry.

Circulating such news, he said would amount to playing into the hands of terrorists, urging residents not to panic, even as he called on them to verify news and other information from relevant and recognised authorities.



The meeting was also attended by the FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu; Chief of Staff to the Minister, Malam Bashir Mai-Bornu; Executive Secretary FCDA, Shehu Hadi Ahmed; heads of the various military formations and para-military organisations in the FCT as well as religious and traditional leaders and area council chairmen.