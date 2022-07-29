APC Guber Candidate Meets Niger Executive Council, Unveils Running mate

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Nigeri State Gubernatorial Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for the 2023 governorship election, Mr. Umaru Mohammed Bago, on Wednesday met for the first time members of the Niger State Executive Council (NSEC), during which he officially unveiled his Running Mate, Mr. Yakubu Garba, the immediate past Chairman of the Niger State Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Bago during the meeting held at the Government House Council chambers defended his choice of Garba as running mate saying his popularity among workers in the state and in his immediate constituency was responsible for his choice.

The APC governorship candidate solicited for the cooperation of members of the NSEC saying “together we will win this election,” adding that the members of the state executive council are critical stakeholders as such he has to familiarise himself with them.

He, however, noted that “no election is easy to win. You have to work for it therefore we should join hands to ensure the success of our party not only in the governorship election but in all elections slated for next year.”

The federal lawmaker also appealed to all those that contested the election with him, to accept their defeat in good fate because “only one person can win in a contest like thi.”

Bago commended the State Governor, Mr. Abubakar Sani Bello, for “providing a level playing field” for all contestants during the gubernatorial primary election that saw to his emergence as the party’s candidate and for setting up a reconciliation committee.

He said: “I remain indebted to the governor and owe him gratitude for not interfering with the process by imposing his preferred candidate on the party.”

Receiving the gubernatorial candidate on behalf of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, his deputy, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Ketso who also contested the governorship primaries assured that the reconciliation process started will be a success pointing out that aggrieved party members will be united and work for the party’s success in next year’s general elections.

North Central Zone Vice Chairman of APC, Mr. Mu’azu Bawa Mohammed, claimed that the state conducted “one of the best gubernatorial primaries,” which he said was applauded by the national body.

Bawa urged all those aggrieved to come together and support the gubernatorial candidate whom he said has a good campaign plan.