Africa Fashion Week Nigeria, Lagos Fashion Fair to Host 8th Edition Together 

For the first time, two Nigerian fashion powerhouses, Lagos Fashion Fair (LFF) Exhibition and Africa Fashion Week Nigeria (AFWN) combine forces to host their events together in September at the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.  

This historic partnership between the founder of AFWN, Princess Ronke Ademiluyi and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of LFF, Mr Ayo Olugbade may change the face of fashion shows in Nigeria as both brands are returning for their 8th edition.

The goal of the LFF Expo powered by the Atlantic Exhibition is to give the perfect opportunity for fashion lovers to connect with fashion vendors from all over the country. AFWN, on the other hand, is an indigenous fashion platform created as a sister event to Africa Fashion Week London, the biggest festival of African fashion in the United Kingdom (UK)  and set up to showcase the best of Nigeria and Africa’s emerging creative design talents.

The partnership, according to the organisers, will put the spotlight on African indigenous textiles, colours and fashion with the sole aim of showcasing African creatives on a  global stage.

Local designers billed for the event include AdirestylesNG, Ego by Ego, Fashion by Ashani, among others as well as Nivaldo Thierry from Mozambique, YawsCreations from The Gambia and Hortense Mbea Afroplan from Ethiopia.

