Two Killed as Robbers Attack Bullion Van in Abia

The Abia State Police Command, on Tuesday, along Port Harcourt/Enugu highway, by Ntigha junction, in Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area of the state, shot dead a bullion van robber.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the state, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, said: “Six mobile policemen attached to 28 PMF Umuahia and Counter Terrorist Unit Base 4 Aba, while escorting a bullion van conveying cash from one new generation commercial bank in Aba to Umuahia, suddenly ran into a blockade/ambush mounted by armed robbers.

“The armed robbers opened fire at the van which forced its driver to swerve into the bush where the Bank Cash Officer was shot dead by the hoodlums while the driver escaped.

“During the gun duel that ensued between the police escorts and the hoodlums, one of the hoodlums was neutralised and his AK 47 rifle with ammunition laden in three magazines strapped together was recovered.”

According to the  PPRO, three of the escort men sustained gunshot injuries and were subsequently rushed to the hospital.

He said the corpses of the deceased bank staff and that of the neutralised hoodlum were deposited at the morgue.

Meanwhile, the  Police Command has  appealed to the public and proprietors of medical facilities in and outside the state to report any person seen or presented with suspected gun shot injuries to the police or any other security agency.

