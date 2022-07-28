Two Injured in Fresh Attack on Owo

Fidelis David in Akure

Two workers of a construction company known as ‘Craneburg Construction Company’ in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo have been seriously injured in an attack by unknown gunmen at the construction site.

The attack which occurred Wednesday night is coming after June 5 deadly attack on worshippers at St Francis Catholic church, Owo which left 40 people dead.

It was gathered that the gunmen shot sporadically into the air and damaged the windscreen of the trailers at the construction site while the injured people have been taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Owo and are responding to treatment.

When THISDAY visited the scene, an eyewitness and Safety Officer with the company, Engr Olasuyi Olasunkanmi explained that they were attacked at about 9:45 pm on Wednesday with dynamite and gunshots unleashed by the hoodlums.

He said: “Yesterday, we were seating outside the construction site and we saw some men who came down from an 18 seater white vehicle, and started shooting sporadically. Unfortunately, gunshots met one of our staff known as “Abraham” who is our roller operator and the rest escaped from there while the gunmen entered the site premises and shot another staff we popularly refer to as “DPO” who is our plant operator.

“The gumen damaged our vehicles and other equipment but we thank God that no life was lost”, Engr Okasuyi added.

The Secretary of Owo LGA, Mr Taye Adakun said about two dynamites were detonated during the attack.

The Chief Security Officer of the site, Mr Aladesulu Olatunbosun, said nobody was killed during the attack, calling on government to deploy more security personnel across the area

Earlier, the Commander of the Ondo state Security Network Agency, Amotekun Corps, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye confirmed the development, saying security agencies in the state are on top of the situation.

According to Akogun who doubles as the Special Adviser to the Ondo State Governor on Security Matters, “by the grace of God, the situation is under control and I urge everyone to go about their normal businesses”, he said.

The incident was also confirmed by the Police Public Relations Officer for the Command, PPRO, Funmilayo Odunlami, who also stated that it was still unknown if the perpetrators were terrorists or bandits.